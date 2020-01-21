Penn State student reports being assaulted by 4 fraternity brothers

A student has reported an alleged sexual assault by four Penn State fraternity brothers, university police said on Tuesday. The warning to the campus said the sexual assault was submitted at 8:31 a.m. and was reported to have happened at an unknown time on January 15 at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity.

"The unknown victim, reported to be a student, disclosed to a third party being sexually assaulted by four unidentified fraternity brothers," the alert said.

Police didn't immediately elaborate on the alleged incident, but the frat's media spokesperson issued a statement saying they are fully cooperating with local authorities.

"Obviously, the alleged incident is absolutely antithetical to our fraternity's ideals and values," Jon Pierce said. "We will provide more comment upon the conclusion of the investigations."

The alleged incident comes as officials in the state announced Thursday that nearly $1 million in grants have been awarded to prevent and respond to sexual assault at 36 colleges and universities, according to The Associated Press. Under the "It's on Us" initiative, the funds will help train the campus communities, increase public awareness and provide services to victims.

Penn State has a website outlining resources for victims of sexual assault and tips for staying safe on campus.