Paul Mescal on what he learned from working with Denzel Washington in "Gladiator II"

Paul Mescal on stepping into the arena as Lucius in "Gladiator II"

Actor Paul Mescal joined "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday to discuss his role as Lucius in the upcoming film "Gladiator II," the highly anticipated sequel to the 2000 hit. Lucius, the son of Maximus and Lucilla, steps into the spotlight as he fights in the arena 15 years after Maximus' death.

When asked about preparing for the physically demanding role, Mescal joked about looking back at his muscular transformation for the film.

"I was like, look at myself with some degree of jealousy," he said.

Mescal revealed he landed the role after a brief Zoom conversation with director Ridley Scott.

One of Mescal's most memorable moments on set was filming with legendary actor and Oscar winner Denzel Washington.

"I was nose to nose with the great Denzel," said Mescal. "It's one of my favorite things about acting in general and its kind of magnified when you're up with Denzel. These performances that people deeply admire, I am getting a front row seat."

Mescal praised Washington's ability to balance intensity with the practicalities of being on a film set.

"He just knows how to modulate what's required innately," Mescal said.

Reflecting on the global attention his career has brought, Mescal said Dublin's premiere of the film was particularly meaningful.

"Dublin really forced me or reminded me to be present," he said. "Being welcomed home like that was really special."

As for what he hopes audiences take away from "Gladiator II," Mescal said, "It's a film that gives an audience a great opportunity to take away what they want. If you go in expecting to be entertained, pardon the pun, see what comes out."

"Gladiator II" is set to hit theaters on Friday, Nov. 22.