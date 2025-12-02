Paul Finebaum, longtime SEC college football analyst, explains why he won't run for Senate in Alabama

Paul Finebaum, the longtime ESPN columnist, talk show host and sage of all things Southeastern Conference, told CBS News that newly minted Louisiana State University football coach Lane Kiffin is at least part of the reason he opted not to run for the U.S. Senate.

Reached Tuesday during a commercial break of his eponymous weekday radio program, Finebaum called the process of exploring a potential campaign to succeed the departing Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama "overwhelming."

He said: "I was intrigued, and I think it's always worse when people say, 'You're going to win.' I say, 'Great, how do you get to that point?'"

"It was a great education, and I thoroughly enjoyed the process but ultimately, the last couple of days got to me," he added.

He cited the drama and intrigue surrounding Kiffin's stunning decision to leave his coaching gig at Ole Miss — on the verge of an appearance in the College Football Playoffs — to coach at LSU as a reason to continue informing and entertaining his audience.

"Here I am, I'm covering a guy who's being disloyal, and I ultimately felt a loyalty to the people who employ me and support me," Finebaum said of Kiffin.

Finebaum, 70, whose sports journalism career arcs back to the Birmingham Post-Herald, has been an ESPN radio talk show host since 2013. His program is simulcast on ESPN's SEC Network.

Finebaum hinted in September that he was weighing a Senate run, telling political and sports pundit Clay Travis that the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk earlier this year prompted an "awakening" for him. Finebaum moved back to the Birmingham area earlier this year after hosting his radio show out of Charlotte.

Finebaum said GOP leaders and operatives advised he'd likely need to raise at least $10 million for a campaign.

"I've never asked anyone for money in my life. People around me said it was doable, and some of it — it got to a point I heard 'name ID' so many times my head started spinning," he said.

Kiffin announced his decision to head to LSU over the weekend amid a dispute with Ole Miss over whether he could coach the team through the playoffs. When Ole Miss said no, Kiffin bolted and took at least one assistant coach with him to Louisiana.

Tuberville, the former football coach for Auburn University, announced in May that he's running to succeed Republican Gov. Kay Ivey, sparking an open contest for his Senate seat next year.

With Finebaum staying behind the microphone, former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and Rep. Barry Moore are running or preparing to do so.