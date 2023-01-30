Patrick Clancy, husband of woman accused of strangling three kids, speaks out

Patrick Clancy speaks out for first time since death of his three children Patrick Clancy speaks out for first time since death of his three children 01:05

Patrick Clancy, whose wife is accused of killing their three children and attempting to take her own life, is speaking out about the incident. Clancy said his wife, Lindsay, had a condition – although he did not specify what it was – but said their "marriage was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened."

Lindsay, 32, allegedly strangled her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, 3-year-old son, Dawson, and 8-month-old son, Callan, earlier this month. All three were taken to the hospital, where Cora and Dawson were pronounced dead and Callan died a few days later, according to CBS Boston.

Lindsay Clancy is in police custody, said Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, and has been charged with two counts of homicide and three counts each of strangulation and assault and battery.

"The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless," Patrick Clancy wrote in a statement shared Saturday via a GoFundMe on the family's behalf. "I'm constantly reminded of them and with the little sleep I get, I dream about them on repeat."

"Any parent knows, it's impossible to understand how much you will love your kids until you have them," he said. "The same goes for understanding the devastation of losing them. Cora, Dawson, and Callan were the essence of my life and I'm completely lost without them."

Clancy said Cora "had an infectious laugh and was stunningly beautiful." He remembered Dawson's "beautiful, bold, brown eyes that beamed with friendship." And he called Callan "an incredibly happy and vibrant baby, constantly smiling."

"Callan died with enormous courage despite being so little," Clancy said. "Maybe it was his way of demonstrating what I need to do to press forward. I'll always try to draw inspiration from him. He'll always be my little hero."

He also shared thoughts about his wife. "She's recently been portrayed largely by people who have never met her and never knew who the real Lindsay was," he said. "Our marriage was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened. I took as much pride in being her husband as I did in being a father and felt persistently lucky to have her in my life."

He remembered her as a loving wife, mother and nurse, saying: "She loved being a nurse, but nothing matched her intense love for our kids and dedication to being a mother. It was all she ever wanted. Her passion taught me how to be a better father."

"I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have," he said, adding that "the real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone - me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients."

"The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace," he wrote.

The Massachusetts State Police said in a statement that their prayers are with the family and their "thoughts and concerns also rest with the police officers, firefighters, EMTs and Troopers who responded to the scene of unfathomable pain."