Passenger jet crashes while landing at South Korean airport

A plane with malfunctioning landing gear veered off the runway, hit a fence and caught fire Sunday at an airport in southern South Korea, according to South Korea's emergency office and local media.

South Korean media outlets including Yonhap news agency reported that at least 28 people had died in the fire. The Muan Fire Station said it couldn't immediately confirm the casualty reports. It said emergency workers pulled out at least two passengers.

The office said the fire was put out and rescue officials were trying to remove passengers from the Jeju Air passenger plane at the airport in the South Korean city of Muan. It said the plane with about 180 people was returning from Bangkok.

Firefighters carry out extinguishing operations on an aircraft which veered off a runaway at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla Province, South Korea, on Dec. 29, 2024. Yonhap via REUTERS

Yonhap news agency reported the plane veered off the runway and collided with a fence. Emergency officials said they were examining the exact cause of the fire.

Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flame.

According to Reuters, acting South Korean President Choi Sang-mok has ordered an all-out rescue response, his office said. Choi only became acting president Friday, replacing the previous acting president, Han Duck-soo, following Han's impeachment. It all comes in the wake of the government crisis caused by the Dec. 3 martial law declaration from former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was later impeached as well.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.