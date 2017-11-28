Parole recommended for "evil twin" convicted in plot to kill sister

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- A Southern California woman convicted of conspiring to kill her identical twin sister in the 1990s has been recommended for parole after spending nearly two decades in prison, according to a report published Tuesday.

In a case that made international headlines, Jeen "Gina" Han - dubbed the "evil twin" by police - was sentenced to 26 years to life in May 1998.

Han and two others were found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, burglary and false imprisonment. Prosecutors said the trio conspired in a failed plan to murder Sunny Han, who was bound and gagged along with her roommate before police rescued them.

The Korean-born twins were co-valedictorians at their San Diego County high school, were once close but had a history of fighting, authorities have said.

Their relationship deteriorated after Sunny Han accused her sister of stealing her BMW.

According to the OC Register, the state parole board recommended release for Jeen Han, now 43, following an Oct. 31 hearing. The paper reports the decision under state law includes a 120-day review period, with a final decision to uphold or reject falling to Gov. Jerry Brown.