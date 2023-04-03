What is Parkinson's disease? Neil Diamond opens up about his diagnosis

During an appearance on CBS "Sunday Morning," Neil Diamond opened up about living with Parkinson's disease.

The "Sweet Caroline" singer, 82, first revealed his diagnosis in January 2018, causing him to abruptly end his touring career. Now, in his latest interview, he's getting candid about his journey towards accepting the diagnosis.

"I was in denial for the first year or two. When the doctor told me what it was, I was just not ready to accept it," he told CBS News correspondent Anthony Mason. "I said, 'Oh, OK. I'll see you, you know, whenever you wanna see me. But I have work to do, so I'll see you later.'"

His acceptance is still a work in progress, he admits.

"This is the hand that God's given me, and I have to make the best of it, and so I am."

What is Parkinson's disease?

Parkinson's disease is a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement, often causing tremors.

In the United States, about 500,000 people are diagnosed with the disease, according to the National Institutes of Health. But given many people go undiagnosed, the actual number may be much higher.

While a tremor is perhaps the most recognizable symptom of Parkinson's, the disease can also cause stiffness, slowed movement, stiffness, impaired balance and speech changes.

After Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disorder in the country, the NIH notes.

What causes Parkinson's disease?

The cause of Parkinson's is unknown but scientists believe several factors play a role, including genetics, environmental triggers and other health conditions.

According to the Mayo Clinic, researchers have identified specific genetic mutations associated with Parkinson's disease, though these are rare unless many family members are affected by the disease.

Men are also more likely to develop Parkinson's than women. People typically develop the disease around 60 or older.

How is Parkinson's treated?

Currently, there is no known cure for Parkinson's disease, but a variety of medications can provide relief from symptoms. In some more advanced cases, surgery may be advised.

"Your health care provider may also recommend lifestyle changes, especially ongoing aerobic exercise. In some cases, physical therapy that focuses on balance and stretching is important. A speech-language pathologist may help improve speech problems," Mayo Clinic suggests.

Parkinson's is a both chronic and progressive, meaning it persists over a long period of time and symptoms grow worse over time. Some people experience severe symptoms, while others may experience only minor motor disruptions.

-Ashley Welch contributed reporting.