1 dead, several injured in parking garage collapse in New York City

A parking structure in New York's Lower Manhattan area has at least partially collapsed, killing one person and injuring several others, officials said Tuesday.

People were trapped inside the building at 57 Ann Street in the Financial District, between Nassau and William streets, said NYC District 1 Councilmember Christopher Marte on Twitter. Fire Department officials confirm there are people injured and reports of people trapped, CBS New York reported.

Six workers were inside during the collapse, fire officials said. One of those workers died. Four others were taken to a hospital in stable condition and another person refused medical attention.

The New York Police Department and the mayor's office have advised people via Twitter to stay away from the area. New York City Department of Buildings engineers were on the scene to conduct a structural stability inspection of the building.

Photo of cars at a parking garage that partially collapsed in New York City on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Zach Powers/Twitter @Notzachpowers

Firefighters went inside the building, but they pulled out over safety concerns, officials said. A robot dog was sent inside to sweep the scene instead. A drone was also used.

"At this time, this building is completely unstable," Mayor Eric Adams said during a news conference.

Some cars inside the parking garage were crushed, fire officials said. They said they were working to check if anyone might have been inside a car, but rescuers believe no one is inside the building any longer.

The cause of the collapse is not yet clear. There were no open violations on the structure, Adams said.

Pace University, which is nearby, canceled classes at its New York City campus. Their buildings at 33 Beekman and 161 William were evacuated, the school tweeted.

Service on six subway lines was impacted by the collapse, NYCT Subway tweeted. Trains on the 2, 3, A, C, J and Z lines were running at lower speeds in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.