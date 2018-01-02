Paris Hilton engaged to "Leftovers" star Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka are starting off the new year as an engaged couple. Zylka proposed to Hilton in Aspen over the weekend during a ski trip. The couple have been dating since they met at Art Basel in Miami over two years ago.

Hilton wrote on Instagram, "So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist."

Hilton showed off her giant engagement ring in the photos as well.

Hilton told ET in May that Zylka, who stars in the HBO series "The Leftovers," was her soulmate.

"[We're] soulmates, for sure," Hilton said. "100 percent. ... [Being soulmates is] just being best friends and finally finding someone that I love and trust and know that I want to spend the rest of my life with. It's the best feeling in the world."

"You wake up with a smile and you fall asleep with a smile,"said Zylka.

"Stay tuned [for the wedding]," she added.

Hilton and Zylka celebrated their engagement on New Year's Eve with Sofia Richie and Rita Ora at nightclub 1 OAK's Aspen pop-up.

Hilton was previously engaged to model Jason Shaw and Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis. Zylka was previously engaged to model Hanna Beth.