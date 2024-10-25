Parents of Utah woman accused of killing husband arrested for allegedly cleaning up crime scene

The parents of a Utah woman accused of killing her husband were arrested for allegedly cleaning up the crime scene, according to Salt Lake City jail records.

Thomas Ray Gledhill, 71, and Rosalie Christianson Gledhill, 67, were taken into custody Thursday. Both were booked into Salt Lake County jail, according to inmate records, on obstruction of justice charges.

Their daughter Jennifer Gledhill, 41, of Cottonwood Heights, was arrested earlier this month after she told a police informant she shot her husband on the bed, buried his body and removed items from the house and destroyed them to cover up the crime. She is being held in jail on murder and other various charges.

Investigators found a bloodstain on the carpet under the bed and blood on the bed frame. CBS affiliate KUTV reported investigators said, "significant clean up had taken place after this crime had occurred, including bleaching walls, and using carpet cleaning supplies."

Investigators said in a probable cause statement that the mother bought the mattress to replace the one where they believed the husband was killed, KUTV reported.

They also said that Gledhill called her father while on her way to bury the body. The father told police he was at the home for less than an hour, but neighbors reported seeing him there for more than five hours.

Gledhill and her husband former National Guardsman Matthew Johnson, 51, were going through a contentious divorce and a custody dispute involving their three children, according to court records, the Associated Press reported.