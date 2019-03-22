Papa John's Pizza names Shaquille O'Neal to its board of directors

Shaquille O'Neal has signed on to pitch pizza-chain Papa John's hard-hit brand. The former professional basketball center and NBA Hall of Famer is also joining the troubled pizza chain as a member of its board of directors and as an investor in nine Papa John's restaurants in the Atlanta, Georgia, area, the company announced Friday.

"Shaquille has an excellent entrepreneurial background, including as a restaurant franchise owner," Jeff Smith, chairman of the Papa John's board, said in the company's announcement. Smith is CEO of Starboard Value, an activist fund that recently invested $200 million in Papa John's, while placing him at its board's helm.

O'Neal owns a Krispy Kreme doughnut franchise in Atlanta, as well as Big Chicken, a fast-casual restaurant in Las Vegas, and Shaquille's, a fine-dining restaurant in Los Angeles.

Papa John's this month settled a lengthy legal feud with its controversial founder, John Schnatter, whose use of a racial slur during a conference call led to scandal that battered the brand's image and worsened its sales slide.

"Papa John" Schnatter suing Papa John's

"Papa John's is building a better culture, and I want to be a part of improving the company from the inside out," O'Neal said in a statement.

Papa John's stock price was up 6% Friday morning to almost $50 a share, although still down from a high of $87 at the end of 2016.