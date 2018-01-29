Panera Bread recalls cream cheese over listeria fears

ST. LOUIS -- Panera Bread Co. is voluntarily recalling some cream cheese sold in its U.S. stores because of possible bacterial contamination. On Sunday, the St. Louis-based company released a statement explaing recall was initiated after testing from a single production day indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in one variety of its 2 oz. cream cheese.

Tests on cream cheese samples manufactured before and after that production run have all come back negative. Panera says there have been no reported illnesses. The company says the recall is pre-emptive and is being conducted out of "out of an abundance of caution."

Which varieties of Panera cream cheese are being recalled?

The products included in the recall are all varieties of unexpired 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products with an expiration date on or before April 2. The recall doesn't affect Panera Bread Canadian bakery cafes or any other products.

What are symptoms of Listeria?

Common symptoms of listeriosis include fever and muscle aches, often preceded by diarrhea. Other symptoms include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

Pregnant women are 10 times more likely than other people to become infected, and the bacteria can be passed on to the developing fetus, the CDC says. The infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and premature labor.