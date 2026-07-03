40 killed when speeding, overcrowded bus tumbles into Pakistan ravine, officials say

Quetta, Pakistan — A speeding, overcrowded passenger bus plunged from a highway into a rocky ravine in southwestern Pakistan early Friday, killing 40 people and injuring eight others in one of the deadliest road accidents in recent years, officials said.

The bus went out of control and fell into the ravine in Dana Sar, a remote area near the border of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, said Shahid Rind, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government.

He said the bus was carrying not only its own passengers but also passengers from another bus that had broken down, leaving the vehicle overcrowded. Rind said rescuers were working to identify those killed in the crash.

One of the injured survivors told local media from his hospital bed that some passengers protested after the driver stopped to pick up people from another bus that had broken down and was also headed to Peshawar. He said an argument followed, during which one passenger allegedly grabbed the driver by the neck. Moments later, the driver lost control of the bus, which plunged into the ravine.

The account could not be independently verified and police said they were still investigating.

A regional government administrator, Hazrat Wali Kakar, said rescuers transported the injured and dead to nearby hospitals.

Rescue officials said the bus was carrying 48 passengers when it crashed.

Children injured in a bus crash eat after receiving initial treatment at a hospital in Dana Sar, a remote area in southwestern Pakistan on July 3, 2026. AP Photo / Zain Ullah

Sanaullah Sherani, the head of the emergency center in Zhob district near the scene said the bus fell 70 to 80 feet, French news agency AFP reports.

"As the accident occurred in a rugged mountainous area, rescue teams faced significant difficulties during the initial phase of the operation," AFP quotes him as saying.

Eight injured passengers received initial medical treatment at the scene before being taken to the district headquarters hospital in Zhob, while the bodies of the 40 victims were transported to a district hospital, officials said.

Shah Fahad, the director general of Rescue emergency services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said his agency was working alongside Balochistan's emergency services in the rescue and recovery operation. He said if any of the victims are confirmed to be residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, authorities will transport their bodies by ambulance to their hometowns to assist their families.

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari expressed sorrow over the crash, offered condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He directed the relevant authorities to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care.

In a statement, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti also expressed grief over the loss of life and ordered authorities to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical treatment.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan because of poor road conditions, inadequate enforcement of traffic laws and unsafe driving practices, particularly in mountainous areas.

In May, a minibus rammed into a bus parked along a motorway in northwest Pakistan, killing 17 people and injuring five others.