Paige Greco, Paralympic cycling gold medalist, dies after "sudden medical episode" at age 28

Australian cyclist Paige Greco, a Paralympic gold medalist, has died. She was 28.

A joint statement by the Australian Paralympic Committee and Australian Cycling Federation said that Greco "passed away in her Adelaide home after experiencing a sudden medical episode" on Sunday.

"Paige meant everything to us," her mother Natalie Greco said in a statement. "Her kindness, her determination and her warmth touched our family every single day. She brought so much joy and pride into our lives, and the pain of her passing is something we will carry forever.

"While we are devastated by her loss, we are incredibly proud of the person she was and the way she represented Australia."

Greco, who was born with cerebral palsy, won the first gold medal of the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, breaking her own world record in the women's C1-3 3,000-meter individual pursuit. She went on to add bronze medals in the road race and time trial.

Gold medallist Australia's Paige Greco poses with her medal on the podium after the women's C1 3000m individual pursuit event during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Izu Velodrome in Izu on August 25, 2021. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

In August, she won another bronze medal at the para-cycling World Championships in Belgium, this time for the C3 road race event, BBC News reported.

Greco also won multiple world championship titles and World Cup medals, after bursting onto the para-cycling scene with three world records, two gold medals and a silver at the 2019 track world championship — just a year after switching to cycling from para-athletics.

Cameron Murray, chief executive officer of Paralympics Australia, said the loss of one of the brightest young stars of the Australian Paralympic movement was devastating.

"The sadness being felt across Paralympics Australia today is a reflection of the enormous regard in which she was held," Murray said. "Paige was an extraordinary athlete, but more importantly, a remarkable person.

"Her achievements on the international stage were exceptional, but it was her kindness, her quiet determination and the way she uplifted people around her that will stay with us all. She had a rare ability to make people feel included and supported, and her influence will no doubt leave a lasting impression on so many."

AusCycling's Chief Executive Officer Marne Fechner called Greco an "extraordinary athlete who achieved outstanding accomplishments at the highest levels of [the] sport."

"Much more than that, she touched the lives of everyone around her with her positive spirit and courageous outlook," Fechner said.