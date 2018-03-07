PAC's billboard in Florida calls NRA a "terrorist organization"

A political action committee is calling the National Rifle Association a "terrorist organization" in a new billboard in Florida.

The Pensacola News Journal reports the sign was funded by Mad Dog PAC, registered in December by former Bill Clinton administration staffer Claude Taylor. The PAC is running a billboard campaign aiming targeting House Republicans before the midterm elections.

Taylor says the NRA makes meaningful gun reform impossible with Republican majorities in the House and Senate.

The NRA did not immediately respond to requests by The Associated Press for comment Monday about the billboard.

The billboard, which states, "The NRA is a terrorist organization," went up the same week Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart restricted gun sales to people 21 and older in the wake of the Florida high school massacre.