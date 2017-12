Four adult men and a 10-year-old girl were shot Friday in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles, the LAPD said. Two of the men are in critical condition, while the 10-year-old girl was grazed by the bullet, police said.

A rifle was used, police said. All five victims were transported to area hospitals.

It's unclear if the shooting was gang-related.

LAPD and LA City Fire were both on scene. It was unclear if there was a suspect in custody, CBS Los Angeles reports.