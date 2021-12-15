Michigan State names Oxford shooting victim Tate Myre honorary member of its recruiting class

Oxford High School shooting victim Tate Myre was named an honorary member of the Michigan State football program during Wednesday's Signing Day. A dedicated football player and athlete, the 16-year-old was one of four people killed when a gunman opened fire in the school last month.

"A Spartan Dawg is defined not by the plays they make on the field, but by the character they exemplify, the leadership they bring to their team and their community and for extraordinary individuals like Tate Myre, their heroism," Michigan head coach Mel Tucker said in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday. "Tate is and always will be a Spartan Dawg."

We would like to welcome Tate Myre as an honorary Spartan Dawg to our #Proce22Driven class 💚 #SD4L #OxfordStrong pic.twitter.com/QD64s0HKnP — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 15, 2021

"Tate Myre had an unmatched work ethic, athleticism and love for his teammates," Tucker said. "He had a passion to one day play for Michigan State. This passion was paired with an unstoppable drive and follow through to get there."

The shooting left seven people wounded and a community reeling from the tragic loss. In the video, Tucker read the names of the other shooting victims, pledging that his team will "continue to support the Oxford community any way we can."

Myre began playing on Oxford's varsity football team as a freshman and was an honor student, according to Oxford football. His teammates described him as a "great young man with a bright future and beloved by all."

"Honestly, he was the heart and soul of our team and probably our community," Oxford High School senior Austin Witt told CBS News' Nancy Chen. "He's a true hero."

On December 2, the University of Michigan Wolverines honored Myre with a "TM42" patch on their uniforms, and dedicated their Big Ten Championship win to him and other victims of the Oxford shooting.

We are proud to represent the state of Michigan and all of its communities. #OxfordStrong is #MichiganStrong pic.twitter.com/H7IoGtU7MI — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 3, 2021

The Detroit Lions also dedicated their first win of the season to the victims of the school shooting.

"I just, I want us to not forget these names," head coach Dan Campbell said. "Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, Justin Shilling, Tate Myre, Phoebe Arthur, Jon Asciutto, Riley Franz, Elijah Mueller, Kylie Ossege, Aiden Watson and Molly Darnell, who's a teacher."

"Those names, for all those will never be forgotten and they're in our hearts and our prayers, and all the families and not to mention all those that were affected by all of this."

Dan Campbell dedicated the game ball to the Oxford High School community. 🙏 (via @Lions) pic.twitter.com/EY0WbnQQ4j — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2021