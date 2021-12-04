Live

Watch CBSN Live

Parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect charged

Prosecutors filed involuntary manslaughter charges on Friday against James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of a teenager accused of carrying out a deadly shooting at a Michigan high school. A vigil was held at Oxford High School, where members of the community remembered the victims and prayed for the recovery of two students who remain hospitalized. Michael George reports from the Oakland County Courthouse, where the charges were filed.
