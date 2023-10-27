Over 2 million fruit flies to be released in Los Angeles to fight infestation

Over 2 million fruit flies will be released in Los Angeles as environmental officials try to fight against an invasive species.

The idea of bombarding the Leimert Park neighborhood with pests came after the California Department of Food and Agriculture detected two wild Mediterranean fruit flies in the area. Officials set up a 69-square-mile quarantine area covering parts of Central L.A., Culver City and South L.A.

The quarantine affects any growers, wholesalers, and retailers of susceptible fruit in the area, as well as local residents. CDFA urges home gardeners to consume homegrown produce on-site and not move it from their property.

The quarantine zone officials set up to contain an invasive species of Mediterranean fruit flies. CDFA

The CDFA plans to release approximately 2.25 million sterile male Medflies spread out over a 9 square mile area to eradicate the species.

They also plan to spray a natural pesticide on the properties 200 meters away from Medfly detections to remove any mated female pets and reduce the density of the species' population. Environmental teams will also remove any fruit within 100 meters of larval detections as well as areas where multiple adult flies have been spotted.

The CDFA said that the Medfly targets more than 250 types of fruits and vegetables. They damage fruits by laying eggs that turn into maggots and tunnel through fruit, spoiling the produce.

Residents who believe their fruits and vegetables are infested with fruit fly larvae are encouraged to call the State's toll-free Pest Hotline at 1-800-491-1899 or email reportapest@cdfa.ca.gov.

Officials said residents can consume or process their fruit if they wish. If not, they should be disposed by double bagging and placing the produce in the regular trash can.

The CDFA has detected fruit fly infestations throughout California, with the Bay Area battling an invasive species from Southern Asia.

Locally, Ventura County and some other parts of Los Angeles County are dealing with a fruit fly infestation from Australia.