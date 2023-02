Here Comes the Sun: Actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, plus Samantha Smith’s letter Actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson sit down with Tracy Smith to discuss their latest film, “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Then, Mo Rocca travels to Maine to learn about Samantha Smith and her fearless letter to the Soviet Union. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”