1 dead in massive pileup on Oregon interstate amid heavy fog

One person died in a massive pileup involving dozens of vehicles and semi trucks on an Oregon interstate.

State police troopers responded to a crash on southbound Interstate 5 involving 15 to 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, police said.

A massive pileup on Interstate 5 in Oregon on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Oregon State Police

One person died in the crash, which was caused by heavy fog, police said.

The southbound lanes were completely blocked, and a detour was still in place several hours after the crash.

Several public safety agencies assisted on the scene, and local school buses helped relocate up to 40 drivers, police said.

The Department of Environmental Quality and HAZMAT also responded to the scene after six of the commercial vehicles leaked fluids onto the highway, police said.