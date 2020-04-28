Oprah Winfrey is the class of 2020's official commencement speaker, thanks to Facebook

High school and college students wrapping up their senior year are not likely to get the graduation ceremonies they were looking forward to — but some big names have stepped in to try to make it up to them.

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, there will be no big ceremonies packed with family and friends, no class photos, no celebratory hugs. So to inject some joy into the occasion, Facebook and Instagram announced they will be hosting a virtual graduation ceremony with the help of some special guests.

Oprah Winfrey has agreed to deliver the online commencement address, and she's not the only celebrity who will be making an appearance. Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles and other yet-to-be-announced guests will share words of wisdom for the class of 2020, according to a statement from Marne Levine, Facebook's VP of global partnerships. Students will also be treated to a performance of "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus herself in the virtual send-off.

Oprah Winfrey will give a commencement address for the class of 2020 on Facebook. Leon Bennett / Getty Images

The multi-hour ceremony will highlight high schools and colleges across the nation and include photos and videos of members of the class of 2020 alongside messages from their deans and principals.

Facebook also announced that graduates will be able to host their own virtual graduation ceremony and party via the social platform. In the week leading up to the big event, Facebook and Instagram will launch daily events for graduating seniors.

The main event, #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, will be livestreamed Friday, May 15, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. on Facebook Watch.