Oprah Winfrey picks "Bridge of Sighs" for book club in August: Read a free excerpt

Oprah Winfrey joins "CBS Mornings" with author Richard Russo to discuss her latest selection, "Bridge of Sighs."  Read an excerpt from the first chapter.

Chapter 1- Berman Court by CBSNews.com on Scribd

From BRIDGE OF SIGHS © 2007 by Richard Russo. Excerpted by permission of Vintage, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

