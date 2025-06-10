Oprah Winfrey's new book club pick, "The River Is Waiting," explores themes of guilt and redemption

In an exclusive reveal on "CBS Mornings," Oprah Winfrey announced her newest book club selection, Wally Lamb's "The River Is Waiting."

"Wally is such a profoundly outstanding magician of words," Winfrey said. "When I started reading this story … I started to think immediately in the first chapter of real-life stories that I've done for so many years on 'The Oprah Show.'"

It's the third time Winfrey has selected one of Lamb's novels for her book club, surprising Lamb. His other books previously selected include "She's Come Undone" and "I Know This Much Is True."

"I couldn't believe it and yet I felt really comfortable because we had talked several times before and you have that gift of making people feel comfortable," Lamb said of Winfrey.

The book follows the story of Corby Ledbetter, a young and struggling stay-at-home dad to twin toddlers, who causes a tragedy that tears his family apart. The story tracks Ledbetter's journey through prison where he witnesses acts of brutality and kindness, and how he hopes forgiveness might eventually be possible.

The book surprised Winfrey she said because of Lamb's work with women in prison for the past 20 years.

"I was so surprised this is a story about a guy, because I would have thought you would have the woman go to prison instead of him ... I think so much was fueled by your experiences working with these women, teaching women in prison how to write their own stories," she said.

Lamb explained one of the themes he wanted to tackle was how men are different from women, including how a men's prison would contrast a women's prison.

"That part I did a lot of research on," Lamb said. "I learned new things like what the slang is in prison, you know, at a guy's prison."

The author admitted he didn't know how the book would end when he began writing it.

"I'm not that kind of a writer," he said. "I know some writers will outline the whole thing and then write toward a preconceived ending. … I don't love to write. I like to write some days when it's going well, and when it's not, I just feel like I owe it to the characters to show up at my desk and figure out what's going to happen for them."

Winfrey said as a reader she didn't know how the book would end, but provided some advice to others, saying, "do not go to the last page!"

Ultimately, Lamb hopes readers can take away an important message from the book, which is layered with themes from guilt to redemption and forgiveness.

"Addiction is a black hole that you can get out of and just that, that 12-step programs really work," he said.

"The River Is Waiting" is on sale now. Click here to read an excerpt and click here for the readers guide.