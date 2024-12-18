Watch CBS News

OpenAI launches free ChatGPT search engine tool

OpenAI is rolling out its ChatGPT search engine for free to everyone with an OpenAI account after first making the service available for paying subscribers back in October. Will Knight, senior writer with Wired, joined CBS News to discuss the tool.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.