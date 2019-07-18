One of the Manson "murder houses" is on the market in Los Angeles

One of the Los Angeles houses where followers of Charles Manson committed notorious murders in 1969 is for sale.

The two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom home in the hilly Los Feliz neighborhood is where Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were murdered the night of Aug. 10, 1969. The crimes occurred the night after after actress Sharon Tate and four others were murdered by Manson followers in Benedict Canyon.

The house is listed at $1.98 million, according to the Los Angeles Times, which first reported the story.

This Aug. 13, 1969 file photo shows an aerial view of the home of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in the Los Feliz district of Los Angeles. The home, which is one of the Los Angeles houses where followers of Charles Manson committed notorious murders in 1969, is for sale. Anonymous / AP

Listings agents are required to tell buyers if a death—natural or otherwise—took place on a property in the three years prior to its being listed. The house at 3311 Waverly Drive is long past that requirement. But Robert Giambalvo, the Redfin listing agent, told the Times that he noted on the the multiple listing service that it's the LaBianca house, and that agents should do research before showing it.

"We just wanted people to make offers with their eyes wide open," he told the Times.

This August 11, 1969 file photo shows the hilltop home in Los Angeles' Los Feliz district, about five miles northwest of the downtown section, where Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were found murdered. Anonymous / AP

The house has changed hands several times since 1969 and last sold in 1998. The average home in the Los Feliz/Griffith Park neighborhood sells for $1.7 million, according to Redfin.