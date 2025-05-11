Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, dozens injured in California freeway tour bus crash in Hacienda Heights

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
Read Full Bio
Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

1 dead, dozens injured in California freeway tour bus crash in Hacienda Heights
1 dead, dozens injured in California freeway tour bus crash in Hacienda Heights 02:52

The California Highway Patrol reports that one person has died, and 32 others are injured in a tour bus crash in Hacienda Heights.

The incident was reported at 5:01 a.m. Sunday on the westbound 60 Freeway near Azusa Avenue, according to the CHP. The tour bus was carrying approximately 63 passengers who had to be rescued following the crash. 

"Due to the circumstances of the sheer number of patients and occupants on the bus, this required a very large number of LA County Fire as well as CHP that in effect was a field triage," said Ofc. Zachary Salazar of the CHP. 

Authorities said at least two people sustained critical injuries. In all, 32 people in total were transported to local hospitals.  The freeway has reopened, with exception to one lane. 

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.