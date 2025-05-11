1 dead, dozens injured in California freeway tour bus crash in Hacienda Heights

The California Highway Patrol reports that one person has died, and 32 others are injured in a tour bus crash in Hacienda Heights.

The incident was reported at 5:01 a.m. Sunday on the westbound 60 Freeway near Azusa Avenue, according to the CHP. The tour bus was carrying approximately 63 passengers who had to be rescued following the crash.

"Due to the circumstances of the sheer number of patients and occupants on the bus, this required a very large number of LA County Fire as well as CHP that in effect was a field triage," said Ofc. Zachary Salazar of the CHP.

Authorities said at least two people sustained critical injuries. In all, 32 people in total were transported to local hospitals. The freeway has reopened, with exception to one lane.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.