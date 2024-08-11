BGE contractor, homeowner die in house explosion in Harford County

Two dead in Harford County house explosion Two dead in Harford County house explosion 04:22

BALTIMORE-- A Baltimore Gas and Electric contractor and a 73-year-old man believed to be a homeowner died in a house explosion Sunday morning in Harford County. A neighbor was also injured and 12 families in the community have been displaced.

Oliver Alkire, from the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, said the house was for sale, and the wheelchair-bound homeowner was expected to meet with a realtor.

"He was home, from my understanding and the information we received, he was actually preparing to list his home for sale today," Alkire said. "He was actually prepared to meet with a realtor today and list that today."

Emergency responders said a gas leak turned into a house explosion shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Arthurs Woods Drive.

The BGE contractor was found dead at the home, while the homeowner was found later in the debris.

BGE confirmed they had contractors at the home at the time of the explosion.

Fire officials say there is no threat to the public and that passersby remain clear of the scene.

"There were about 60 personnel on scene from the start of the incident," said Harford County Fire and EMS spokesperson Jeffrey Sexton. "The main thing is that this is still an active scene and an active investigation."

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is leading the collaborated investigation with the Harford County Sheriff's Office and ATF to find the cause of the explosion.

The Harford County Department of Emergency Services opened a hotline for residents to report information relating to the blast.

They urge anyone who smells gas or has experienced damage to their home to contact them at 410-838-5800.

"I thought a bomb exploded"

Neighbors woke up Sunday morning to a loud boom. Some thought it might be an earthquake, while others thought it could be something else.

"You had no idea what was going on. I thought a bomb exploded," said Kathy Genova, who lives near the explosion site.

Multiple homeowners nearby reported broken windows and seeing debris falling from the sky.

"I woke up and the windows were all out of place," Genova said.

Neighbors are rattled after learning about the explosion that killed a BGE contractor.

"I got out of my house and everyone in my neighborhood was basically like what just happened," neighbor Katie Hershel said.

Impact felt blocks away

The impact of the explosion was felt by nearby residents and those blocks away.

"Windows out sliding glass door frames completely up cabinets open things off the walls," Genova said.

"I looked, and saw, I felt like lightning at my house, so I was like looking for damage, but I didn't visibly see anything," Hershel added. "Just a lot of debris on like our main road behind our house."

Some neighbors attended an emergency responders' briefing Sunday morning to ask if it was safe to return home.

"In case there may be structural damage and foundational damages," said neighbor Lisa Czawlytko. "We wanted to know if we need to evacuate or not."

"The more you walk around the more you see. I am seeing cracks in my ceiling," Genova said.

Debris from the explosion expanded nearly half of a mile away.

"The debris field is wide," Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly said. "Big pieces of debris in a pretty wide area and insulation is still coming down like a snowfall now,"

Cassilly said emergency responders from around the county are working around the clock to make sure everyone who was impacted gets the help they need.

"Our structural engineers are looking at their houses to make sure nobody else's house has a structural concern, lots of windows out from the blast and debris," Cassilly said.