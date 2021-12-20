Omicron becomes the dominant COVID variant in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections

The highly transmissible Omicron variant is now dominant in the United States, according to new data released by the CDC on Monday. The variant now makes up more than 73% of new infections, a nearly six-fold increase compared to the week before.

Omicron makes up the highest share of new cases in the South, Central Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and the New York area.

The steep rise of the Omicron variant comes as cases surge across the country, particularly in New York, which is reporting one in 10 new cases nationally. On Monday, the state reported its highest number of daily infections for the fourth consecutive day, and New York City is now averaging more daily infections since the pandemic began. But hospitalizations both in the city and statewide have yet to near pandemic records.

The surge of new Omicron cases mirrors trends seen in other countries, including South Africa, Denmark, and the United Kingdom.