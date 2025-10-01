Bomb threat shuts Oktoberfest in Munich after explosives spark deadly fire in home

German authorities shut down the famous Oktoberfest in Munich on Wednesday following an explosion and fire in a residential building in the north of the city, and said the festival would remain closed at least until the evening.

"Due to a bomb threat in connection with the explosion in northern Munich, the Theresienwiese [Oktoberfest location] will not open until 17:00," the city government said in a message shared online.

Residents in Munich's northern Lerchenau district reported loud bangs and seeing flames just before 5 a.m. local time, and Munich police confirmed that one person had died of injuries sustained in the incident at a private residence.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by arson following a family dispute. Inside the home, authorities discovered multiple explosive devices rigged to detonate, the police said.

Police are seen at the Theresienwiese grounds of the Oktoberfest beer festival, Oct. 1, 2025, in Munich, Germany, after the festival was closed due to a bomb threat. ALEXANDRA BEIER/AFP/Getty

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter told the city council that there was a "verified bomb threat" against Oktoberfest.

"Police will do everything possible to fully search the festival grounds by 5 p.m.," Reiter said. "Safety comes first."

According to city officials, police found "a written statement from the perpetrator." Authorities have not disclosed details of the apparent letter to CBS News, but several German news outlets said it included explicit threats against Oktoberfest.

The U.S. Consulate in Munich issued an alert to American citizens in the city, noting "the closure of the Oktoberfest (Wiesn) grounds due to a bomb threat" and urging nationals to "avoid the area around the Oktoberfest grounds."

The early morning explosion triggered a massive emergency response. Police evacuated a 200-yard radius around the building, which caught on fire, and a nearby middle school was closed.

The scene of a car fire at Dahlienstrase, close to a house fire reportedly set on purpose amid a domestic dispute, Oct. 1, 2025, in the Lerchenau area of northern Munich, Germany. Johannes Simon/Getty

Officials said Oktoberfest could be allowed to reopen on Wednesday evening, pending the outcome of the ongoing security sweeps of the festival grounds.

Police said they were aware of a post online mentioning "antifa" that claimed responsibility for arson in northern Munich, which they were investigating for any potential links.