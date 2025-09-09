School bus carrying softball team crashes in Oklahoma, leaving several severely injured

A school bus carrying an Oklahoma City-area softball team crashed Monday evening, leaving several people severely hurt, officials said.

Kevin Sims, superintendent of schools in Minco, Oklahoma, said in a statement on Facebook that it was "a serious accident west of Minco. Multiple individuals on the bus were severely injured. We will be closing school tomorrow."

CBS Oklahoma City affiliate KWTV cited the Oklahoma Highway Patrol as saying at least 6 people were taken to hospitals. There was no word on how many were students.

According to OHP, the school was coming back from a game.

Authorities told KWTV the bus rolled over multiple times.

The highway patrol was investigating the cause of the crash.