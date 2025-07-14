Oklahoma farmer killed by water buffaloes he bought at auction the day before, police say

A farmer in Oklahoma was killed by two water buffaloes that he purchased at a livestock auction the day before, police said Monday.

Police and fire personnel were called to a farm in Jones, Oklahoma, about 20 miles northeast of Oklahoma City, on Friday around 8:35 p.m. local time about an individual who had been attacked by the animals, a police news release said.

"Upon arrival, first responders were initially unable to reach the victim due to the aggressive behavior of the animals," the release said.

The first responders put down one of the buffaloes to get to the victim, who was identified as Bradley McMichael.

He had "multiple deep lacerations that proved to be fatal," police said.

The second buffalo was later put down after it "became increasingly agitated and posed a threat to emergency personnel" as the scene was being processed, the news release said.

McMichael had bought the animals at a livestock auction on Thursday.

"It is believed that while tending to the animals, he became trapped inside their enclosure," police said.

McMichael's family told KFOR, an NBC affiliate, that purchasing livestock was a passion for him.

"He was at the auction Thursday night and he loved to be there, he was in good spirits. The best mood I've seen him in a while," his girlfriend, Jennifer Green, told the station.

A post on a Facebook page that appears to be for McMichael's farm called his death "a tragic accident."

"His farm was his dream," the post says.