Oklahoma City student attended school "knowingly" having coronavirus

San Diego — An Oklahoma City high school student went to school last week despite having COVID-19, reports the CBS affiliate there, KWTV.

The unidentified Moore Public Schools student attended Westmoore High School Thursday, the district said in a letter to parents Friday.

The letter said the student "knowingly" had COVID-19 at the time.

The district said once it learned of the student's health on Thursday night, it alerted nursing and health department officials.

District nurses have finished contact tracing and have notified the staff, students and parents who may have been in close contact with the student.

The district said the facility and classrooms have been deep cleaned and disinfected.

During the district's initial investigation, it noted that the student's parent was mistaken about the student's end of quarantine date.