Video shows driver stopping pickup truck and jumping out to tackle man fleeing police in Oklahoma

A member of the public tackled a man who fled from police during an arrest last week, video from the Tulsa Police Department shows.

Police say an officer was speaking to a suspect identified as Miguel Fernandez, who originally gave a false name. When the officer began questioning him, Fernandez fled.

Video from the officer's body camera shows him running after Fernandez — but before he could make contact with him, a driver jumped out of his pickup truck.

The driver blocked the sidewalk and grabbed the suspect, knocking him to the ground.

Citizen tackles suspect CITIZEN TACKLES SUSPECT DURING FOOT PURSUIT On 7/13/2023 around 11:30 a.m., an Officer working the Downtown area came into contact with a couple of people near 8th and Denver. The male, identified as Miguel Fernandez, originally gave a false name. While the Officer was questioning him, Fernandez took off running. During a short foot pursuit with the Officer, a citizen driving southbound on Denver Ave. stopped his pickup, jumped out, and tackled Miguel Fernandez on the sidewalk. The Officer was just a few steps behind and quickly took Fernandez into custody. Miguel Hernandez was arrested for: - Resisting Arrest - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Felony warrants for Burglary, Conspiracy, Larceny, and Illegal Firearm Possession out of Rogers County We love our citizens and greatly appreciate all the support that we get from you, this was definitely a case of 110% support. Please put your own safety first before engaging with any nefarious characters. This is an arrest, not a conviction. #TulsaPolice Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Friday, July 14, 2023

The officer then jumped in to handcuff Fernandez, who was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony warrants for burglary, conspiracy, larceny and illegal firearm possession in nearby Rogers County.

"We love our citizens and greatly appreciate all the support that we get from you, this was definitely a case of 110% support," the police department wrote on Facebook. "Please put your own safety first before engaging with any nefarious characters."

Video of the incident was also shared on Facebook, where it has racked up nearly 300,000 views in a few days. In the video, the officer says he wants to get the name of the citizen who helped. It is unclear if the police department identified the man.

The police department did not provide further information when CBS News requested a comment.