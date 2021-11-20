Coast Guard says no oil observed after sheen was reported in area of previous spill

The U.S. Coast Guard said no oil was observed after crews were dispatched to investigate reports of an oil sheen spotted off the coast of California. The sheen was reported in the same area as last month's Huntington Beach oil spill that was caused by a damaged pipeline.

"No sheen is currently observed by on-water and aerial assets," the Coast Guard tweeted Saturday afternoon. "Previous syntho-glass wrap was removed from pipeline, new wrap was installed. Crews will monitor the line overnight ensuring effectiveness. The pipeline has remained shut down since the initial incident Oct 2."

The initial reports indicated an oil sheen about 30x70 feet was observed in the same area as the October oil spill. "It's right where the other incident occurred," a public information officer told CBS Los Angeles.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department said it deployed a safety boat to evaluate the surrounding area and has preventive equipment on standby if necessary, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Although a new leak has not been confirmed, several local politicians said they had been informed of the reports.

"Just received news that there's another reported oil spill in the same location as the previous #HuntingtonBeachOilSpill or nearby, 30' x 70' sheen being currently observed," California State Senator Dave Min tweeted. "Will post further updates as I get them. Offshore drilling off the coast of CA needs to end NOW."

Like Min, U.S. Representative Mike Levin used the incident to call for the end of offshore drilling.

"I was just notified of another oil spill happening off the OC coast in Huntington Beach," the California Democrat tweeted. "My thanks to all involved in assessing the situation and taking necessary action to respond. The only foolproof way to stop these incidents is to end offshore drilling in California."

Last month's oil spill, initially reported on October 2, spewed 25,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Orange County, according to the Associated Press. Coast Guard officials said it came from a leak in a pipeline owned by Houston-based Amplify Energy Corp. that shuttles crude oil from offshore platforms to the coast. Authorities believe the anchor of a cargo ship named Beijing dragged along the ocean floor and damaged the pipeline as early as January, CBS Los Angeles reports. The investigation into the previous oil spill is ongoing.