Ohio student accused of raping unconscious woman, recording it

OXFORD, Ohio - A 20-year-old student at Miami University in Ohio is accused of recording himself having sex with an unconscious woman.

Nicolas Cristescu, of Cleveland, is charged with rape, sexual battery and misdemeanor voyeurism.

Cristescu was initially charged on Oct. 25, but a prosecutor dismissed the charges. A grand jury then heard the evidence and handed up a 13-count indictment.

Prosecutors declined to release the age of the alleged victim, but said she is an adult.

Cristescu pleaded guilty last month to a drug charge and disseminating material harmful to a juvenile. According to the Journal-News newspaper, a report from Miami University Police states that on Oct. 13 "Cristescu was was found to be in possession of obscene images involving a female minor. The female minor was 16 years old when the images were created and originally received by Cristescu from the female minor in 2014."

The newspaper reports that police investigating that case looked at Cristescu's phone, which eventually led to the rape and voyeurism charges.

According to the newspaper, a judge set Cristescu's bail at $75,000 and he is due back in court on the rape and voyeurism charges on Nov. 27. He is reportedly scheduled to be sentenced on the other charges in December.