Shooter's girlfriend accused of straw purchasing weapons used in Minnesota first responder killings

MINNEAPOLIS — Ashley Dyrdahl, the sometime girlfriend of Shannon Gooden, was indicted for allegedly buying the weapons used in the shooting of three first responders in Burnsville, authorities announced Thursday.

Dyrdahl "conspired with Shannon Cortez Gooden to place firearms in Gooden's hands, despite the fact Gooden could not legally own or possess firearms," U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger's office said.

Police say Gooden killed Burnsville police officers Matthew Ruge, Paul Elmstrand and paramedic Adam Finseth during a standoff last month. Drydahl was Gooden's on-again, off-again girlfriend.

"The indictment makes it clear that Dyrdahl and Gooden knew exactly what they were doing," Luger said. "That he could not purchase firearms because he was a convicted felon. So instead, he would pick out specific weapons and she would buy them in violation of federal law — placing powerful weapons in the hands of a violent, convicted felon."

The indictment alleges Dyrdahl bought five guns for Gooden between September 2023 and January 2024, including two AR-15-style weapons used during the standoff.

Luger announced the indictment at 11 a.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Minneapolis. He was joined by Burnsville Fire Chief BJ Jungmann, Burnsville Police Chief Tanya Schwartz and other law enforcement leaders.

"We will never stop seeking justice for Matt, Paul, Adam and their families," Schwartz said.

Luger said Dyrdahl will surrender to U. S. Marshals and will make an initial appearance before a federal judge in St. Paul at 3 p.m. She faces up to 15 years in prison.

Authorities were answering a domestic assault call on Feb. 18 when Gooden opened fire. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the investigating agency, said Gooden fired off more than 100 rounds during the standoff.

According to the indictment, Gooden was convicted of second-degree assault in Dakota County in 2008, which prevented him from legally owning guns. Dyrdahl knew Gooden's conviction precluded him from owning firearms, even writing a letter in 2020 in support of restoring his gun rights.

"The consequences of this disregard for public safety are beyond comprehension," Luger said.

Gooden died by suicide after killing the first responders, authorities said.

WCCO discovered two of the guns used are being investigated as straw purchases. That's when someone buys a gun for someone who is prohibited from having one. In this case, firearms purchased by someone else ended up in Gooden's hands.

The U.S. Attorney's Office convened a federal grand jury in the investigation into the shooting. Noemi Torres was subpoenaed to testify on Tuesday. She's the mother of three of Gooden's children.

The public funeral for all three responders was held in late February.

Court records show long history of domestic incidents

Dyrdahl's relationship with Gooden goes back about 15 years, but their first child together was born in 2016. Court filings say their relationship turned volatile the following year.

According to documents, Dyrdahl filed an order of protection against Gooden alleging domestic assault.

She accused him of head-butting her and throwing her down the stairs. The order was dismissed because Dyrdahl failed to appear in court.

The following month, Gooden called police and accused Dyrdahl of showing up to a child exchange drunk with their son in the car. She was convicted of DWI in the case; she also has a previous DWI conviction.

A few days after that incident, the two established custody and how much time each of them would spend with the child. Then in 2020, Dyrdahl was a character witness for Gooden when he petitioned to have his gun rights restored through the courts.

"Shannon has stayed on track with his life and his goals," she is quoted in the petition as saying.

The county attorney opposed the petition, citing, among other reasons, Dyrdahl's earlier filing for an order of protection.