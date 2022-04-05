Two officers charged in contraband smuggling scheme at New York City's Rikers Island

Two New York City correction officers are accused of smuggling contraband to gang members at Rikers Island Correctional Facilities, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Four other people, including two then-inmates at the facility, have also been charged for their alleged roles in the operation.

According to a criminal complaint, inmate Michael Ross arranged for Ashley Medina and Imani Matthews to send more than $30,000 on his behalf to correction officer Katrina Patterson in exchange for contraband. The New York City Department of Corrections said narcotics and cell phones were located in Ross' cell at the Robert N. Davoren Center on Rikers Island. They also had surveillance video showing Patterson delivering unauthorized items to Ross.

In text messages reviewed by law enforcement, Matthews told Patterson that some of the contraband would include "4 black joints in 1 paper." Patterson responded: "It better be wrapped so many times I don't want to smell it." The two also discussed the "need to delete their text messages," the DOJ said.

Patterson, Medina and Matthews were arrested Tuesday, according to the Justice Department. Ross was already in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

In another complaint, officer Krystle Burrell allegedly accepted around $9,780 from inmate Terrae Hinds to smuggle contraband into the Anna M. Kross Center on Rikers Island. Burrell allegedly brought in at least two unauthorized cell phones for Hinds, and also is accused of facilitating the inmate's sale of other contraband items at the jail, including narcotics.

Burrell and Hinds were also taken into custody on Tuesday, the Justice Department said.

All six defendants are charged with "conspiring to bribe correction officers employed by the New York City Department of Corrections (DOC) as part of contraband smuggling conspiracies." They each face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Ricky J. Patel, New York's acting special agent in charge at Homeland Security Investigations, said Burrell and Patterson's alleged actions have "brought shame and disgrace to New York's Boldest."

"The details in the complaint allege that both officers brazenly betrayed their oath to act with integrity and professionalism to create a safe environment in correctional facilities," Patel said in a statement Tuesday. "Their actions tarnish the great reputation of the men and women who put on the uniform of a New York City Correction Officer and risk their lives on a daily basis."

Rikers Island, located in New York City's East River, has been criticized by lawmakers for having inhumane conditions. It is also notorious for its lack of oversight and frequent violence. The complex is slated to close by 2027, but, in the meantime, authorities are working to improve its reputation.

"The flow of contraband into our jails is a serious problem which puts inmates, fellow officers and potentially the public at risk," said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace. "We will continue to root out corruption at Rikers Island and work to protect incarcerated individuals and correction officers in our jails."