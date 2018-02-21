Officer shot, killed in Prince George's County, Maryland

BRANDYWINE, Md. -- An officer was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Maryland, according to Prince George's County police.

With broken hearts, we are announcing that one of our officers was shot and killed today. The brave officer was shot while stepping in to protect a woman threatened in a domestic situation. Please keep his family and our department in your prayers. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 21, 2018

Police say the shooting happened near Chadds Ford Road and Gillmore Greens Court in Brandywine, southeast of Washington, D.C. The officer was killed attempting to protect a woman who had been threatened in a domestic situation, police say.

The suspect was shot and killed by a police officer, Prince George's County Police said via Twitter.

A large police presence could be seen and police were closing roads and asking residents to avoid the area.

Police chief Hank Stawinski said via Twitter he would speak to the media and asked for patience and respect.

"Our sole focus is an officer's family," the tweet said.