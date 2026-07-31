OCTROT heated blankets and throws recalled after multiple fires and injuries

Roughly 178,000 OCTROT-brand heated blankets and throws are being recalled because they can catch fire or cause electrical shocks, according to federal safety regulators.

The cord on the product can detach and ignite, posing a "risk of serious injury or death from fire, burn and shock hazards," the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a recall notice.

The manufacturer has received 555 customer reports of the products melting, sparking and smoking, resulting in 27 fires and 15 burn or electrical shock injuries, the agency said.

The blankets and throws, which are made in China, were sold on Amazon.com from August 2021 through December 2025 for between $40 and $60. The brand name and model numbers OCT-5060, OCT-5062, OCT-6248, OCT-7284 or OCT-8490 are printed on the product packaging, the recall notice states.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the item and contact OCTROT for a full refund. Owners should destroy the blankets or throws by unplugging the electrical cord and cutting it in half, then send a photo of the disabled product to OctrotRecall@gmail.com.

The recall number is 26-652.