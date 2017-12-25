Obama, Chance the Rapper and Steph Curry appear in PSA for "My Brother's Keeper"

Former President Obama is appearing in a new public service announcement for the Obama Foundation's My Brother's Keeper Alliance, which also features Chance the Rapper and NBA star Steph Curry.

"I want you to know, you matter. There is nothing, not a single thing, that's more important to the future of America than whether or not young people all across this country can achieve their dreams," says Obama in a video clip at the beginning of the 60-second PSA.

The ad is entitled, "We Are the Ones" and is a call to action for citizens to support the alliance's efforts to build supportive and safe communities for boys and young men of color, according to the organization.

"We are the ones," Curry says in the video.

"I am my brother's keeper," Chance the Rapper says. Obama also repeats that phrase.

Obama launched the "My Brother's Keeper" initiative in 2014. At the time, the White House said its mission was to address "persistent opportunity gaps faced by boys and young men of color and ensure that all young people can reach their full potential."