Watch live: Obama holds first in-person campaign event for Biden

Former President Obama is appearing at his first in-person event to support Joe Biden's campaign on Wednesday evening. He will speak at a drive-in car rally for his former vice president at a sports arena in Philadelphia and encourage attendees to make plans to vote early, according to the Biden campaign.

While President Trump has appeared at large campaign events with big crowds and limited social distancing, Biden's campaign has opted for smaller, ticketed events, demonstrating the two candidates' different responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch former President Obama's campaign event

What: Former President Obama appears at a drive-in rally to support Joe Biden.

Former President Obama appears at a drive-in rally to support Joe Biden. Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

5:45 p.m. ET Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Online stream: Watch on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile streaming device.

Mr. Obama has previously held virtual campaign events, but has not yet appeared in person. The event on Wednesday will also be livestreamed on the Biden campaign website.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Pennsylvania swung to support Mr. Trump in 2016, and is considered a must-win state by the Biden campaign. Both candidates are spending significant resources in the state. Mr. Trump appeared at a rally in Erie on Tuesday evening, where he told supporters that he was only visiting because his campaign had been hampered by the pandemic.

"Four or five months ago when we started this whole thing — because, you know, before the plague came in, I had it made. I wasn't coming to Erie," Mr. Trump said. "And then we got hit with the plague, and I had to go back to work. 'Hello, Erie, may I please have your vote?' Right?"