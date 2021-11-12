Obama, Bush and Clinton ask for support to build museum for Medal of Honor recipients

Three living former presidents — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — have recorded a video urging Americans to support the construction of a museum to recognize the bravery of U.S. troops awarded the nation's highest military award, the Medal of Honor.

"Let's all come together to build a museum in their honor," Mr. Obama says in the video, about the National Museum for Medal of Honor Museum and Education Center.

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation is behind the effort to build a museum, which will be funded primarily through private donations and built in Arlington, Texas, with an additional monument in the nation's capital. Every living president, with the exception of former President Trump, has signed on as an "honorary director" of the foundation. Fewer than 4,000 Americans out of an estimated 40 million who have served since the Civil War have received this honor.

"The medal of honor is awarded for bravery in combat to those who go above and beyond the call of duty," Obama says in the video.

"Risking their lives to save others, overcoming incredible odds, often making the ultimate sacrifice," Mr. Bush adds.

"We salute these extraordinary Americans. We will never forget their sacrifices. We will always be inspired by their heroism," Mr. Clinton says in the video.

According to its website, the foundation has raised over $100 million for the project and said it plans to break ground in early 2022.