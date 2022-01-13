Oath Keepers founder, 10 others charged with seditious conspiracy for January 6 attack

Washington — The Justice Department charged 11 people, including the founder of the right-wing militia known as the Oath Keepers, with "seditious conspiracy" for their alleged roles in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the most serious charges brought to date relating to the riot.

Elmer Stewart Rhodes of Granbury, Texas, was indicted by a federal grand jury and arrested in Texas on Thursday morning, the Justice Department said. Prosecutors allege he and others conspired to storm the Capitol and interrupt the tallying of electoral votes in the 2020 election.

In total, 19 people were charged in three separate indictments that were unsealed Thursday. Twelve of the individuals face seditious conspiracy charges, while the rest face counts of corruptly obstructing an official proceeding and other charges. Ten individuals, including Rhodes, are affiliated with the Oath Keepers, eight of whom had been charged previously, prosecutors said.

"The seditious conspiracy indictment alleges that, following the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election, Rhodes conspired with his co-defendants and others to oppose by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power by Jan. 20, 2021," the Justice Department said.

Before Thursday's announcement, approximately two dozen members or affiliates of the Oath Keepers had been charged for their alleged participation in the January 6 attack, many as part of one large case accusing them of conspiracy.

