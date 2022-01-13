Live

Watch CBSN Live

Capitol rioters charged with seditious conspiracy

The Justice Department filed the most serious charges in its investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot. Members of the Oath Keepers, including its leader Stewart Rhodes, were charged with seditious conspiracy. Jeff Pegues has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.