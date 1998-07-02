CBSN
By CBSNews.com staff CBSNews.com staff CBS Sportsline July 2, 1998, 11:13 PM

Oakley Accused Of Punching Woman

Toronto Raptors forward Charles Oakley was cited for misdemeanor simple battery after a woman claimed he punched her in the face outside a restaurant, police said.

Saronda

M. Smith of Stone Mountain told police that Oakley was angry with her because she refused to have sex with him and his girlfriend, Atlanta police detective Rick Chambers said.

The alleged incident happened Monday outside a Waffle House restaurant in Atlanta.

"This is just her allegation," Chambers said.

Oakley was scheduled to appear in Atlanta Municipal Court on July 9 for a preliminary hearing.

Last week, Oakley was traded by the New York Knicks to the Raptors for Marcus Camby.

Oakley missed a flight to Toronto for a physical examination. After meeting with him in Atlanta, Raptors general manager Glen Grunwald and coach Butch Carter decided to waive the examination so the deal could be completed before the NBA lockout went into effect at midnight Tuesday.

