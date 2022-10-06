Several injured after NYPD vehicle hits pedestrians in the Bronx

A New York Police Department vehicle struck several pedestrians Thursday afternoon in the Bronx following a collision with another vehicle, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. local time, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Two NYPD officers were in a marked police vehicle when it collided with a civilian vehicle at an intersection, according to a statement from police. The impact sent the police vehicle over the curb, and it hit several pedestrians, police said.

Ten people, including the two officers, were transported to hospitals, according to FDNY. Information on the patients' conditions was not provided.

It was unclear if the NYPD vehicle was on its way to a call at the time of the crash, police said.

No further details were immediately confirmed.

