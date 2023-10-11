NYPD celebrates members of Hispanic heritage

NYPD celebrates Hispanic heritage NYPD celebrates Hispanic heritage 00:27

NEW YORK -- There was a celebration of Hispanic heritage at One Police Plaza on Tuesday.

The event was a collaboration between the NYPD Hispanic Society and New York Dominican Officers.

Members of the NYPD's Hispanic community were honored for their accomplishments in the department.

Among those honored was Sgt. Special Assignment Carlos Nieves, who was recognized for his 33 years of service, including 17 years as a spokesperson for the department.

Actor Luis Guzman was also honored for his charitable work in the city.