Prominent N.Y. synagogue targeted in alleged terror plot, prosecutors say

An Iraqi national allegedly plotted to carry out terror attacks in the U.S., including at a Jewish institution in New York, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi faces a host of charges, including conspiracy to provide material support to Iranian-back terrorist organizations, including Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Kata'ib Hizballah, according to prosecutors.

Al-Saadi, 32, appeared in court in Lower Manhattan and is being held in custody. His next court appearance is set for June 29.

"We provide him with a Jewish temple"

Court documents include pictures of Al-Saadi meeting with Qasem Soleimani, the slain leader of the IRGC.

Al-Saadi is a commander for Kata'ib Hizbollah, according to prosecutors. They allege he "has been involved in the planning, execution and promotion" of approximately 18 reported terror attacks against U.S. and Israeli interests in Europe since March 9.

British intelligence has been investigating the group tied to Al-Saadi and was aware of its design to expand attacks to U.S. soil, sources said.

Al-Saadi allegedly attempted to recruit an undercover agent to participate in the attack, showing the agent photos and maps of the target, a prominent synagogue. Prosecutors did not specify which one.

Prosecutors allege that on April 1, Al-Saadi was recorded on a phone call asking how much it would cost to hire someone "to carry out a bombing operation" in the U.S.

"I mean, we provide him with a Jewish temple, a Jewish center," Al-Saadi allegedly said.

Cryptocurrency in exchange for the attack

Al-Saadi was put in contact with an undercover agent, court papers show. He allegedly provided the undercover agent a photo and a mpa of the specific synagogue to attack. He also allegedly provided similar phots and maps of prominent Jewish centers in Los Angeles and Scottsdale, Arizona.

The undercover and Al-Saadi allegedly agreed on a price of $10,000 in cryptocurrency to carry out the attack, and Al-Saadi allegedly sent the undercover $3,000 in cryptocurrency as a down payment, along with a demand that the attack be carried out on April 6.

He was subsequently arrested.

"Global threats posed by the Iranian regime"

"These charges show American law enforcement will never let such evil go unchecked, and will use all tools to disrupt and dismantle foreign terrorist organizations and their leaders," Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

"This case puts into stark relief the global threats posed by the Iranian regime and its proxies like Kata'ib Hizballah—foreign terrorist organizations that have repeatedly targeted Jewish communities across Europe and the United States since the war began," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. "Working with our law enforcement partners, we disrupted a plan to attack a Manhattan synagogue, and in partnership with the synagogue's leadership, ensured its security when the threat was elevated."

"As alleged, for years, Al-Saadi committed himself to furthering the terrorist goals of Kata'ib Hizballah and the IRGC, two terrorist organizations dedicated to harming the United States and its allies. More recently, Al-Saadi attempted to carry out attacks in the United States, including in New York City," U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said. "Al-Saadi attempted to disrupt American society through intimidation and violence. In a righteous and just contrast, his prosecution will highlight the best of our country. Those who engage in or support terrorism against Americans and on U.S. soil should take note: the whole of the federal government is committed to dismantling terrorist organizations and bringing their members to justice."