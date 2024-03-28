NYC subway testing out weapons detection technology, Mayor Adams says

Mayor Adams announces plans to buy mobile weapon detectors for subway stations Mayor Adams announces plans to buy mobile weapon detectors for subway stations 02:22

NEW YORK -- New York City plans to use new technology to detect weapons in the subway system.

With subway violence top of mind for many riders, Mayor Eric Adams announced the plan to purchase mobile weapons detectors for the transit system Thursday.

Adams has launched a global search for the best system, which he hopes to have for a pilot program in 90 days.

A wild shooting at the Nostrand Avenue station in Brooklyn recently and random acts of violence have added to the perception that the subway is unsafe.

"Would I prefer us not having to walk through this to come on our system? You're darn right I do. But we have to live life the way it is and work to make it what it ought to be," said Adams.

The technology-loving mayor is seeking bids from tech companies around the globe, but he had police demonstrate one system in which a red box appears on an iPad if there's a weapon, and shows where it is.

"We'll be publishing the impact and use policy for electromagnetic weapons detection systems here in New York City," Adams said. "This kicks off the 90-day waiting period before this type of technology can be tested and used in our city to help keep New Yorkers safe."

Officials sought to allay fears of civil rights groups of false alarms and overly aggressive cops. Officials insist that if an alarm goes off when your walk through the device, cops can only search the exact area were a weapon is detected.

But false alarms can happen. CBS New York's Marcia Kramer tried a weapons detection system installed at City Hall in May 2022 as part of a pilot program. The device pinged, and an orange box showed up on her backpack. It turned out that part of her iPad resembled the cylinder of a gun. That may be why the Legal Aid Society called the move "dystopian."

"This administration's headstrong reliance on technology as a panacea to further public safety is misguided, costly, and creates significant invasions of privacy," Jerome Greco of Legal Aid said in a statement.

Adams said he'll make sure the new systems get the kinks worked out.

"We're going to do an analysis," Adams said.

The idea got mixed reviews from straphangers.

"I think that'll be helpful. That'll make people feel safe," one subway rider said.

"It sounds like it costs millions of dollars that could be used in a better way," said another.

Officials said deployment will be determined based on need.

New York state and local leaders have been trying to improve safety underground, Gov. Kathy Hochul deploying the National Guard and State Police to help with random bag checks, and Caban riding the rails to hear from riders last week. Officials say transit crime is up 4% so far this year compared to last year, and up 8% compared to 14 years ago.

On Monday, the NYPD announced plans to assign 800 additional officers for a week-long crackdown on subway fare evaders. The city is also hiring more clinicians to help those suffering from mental illness.